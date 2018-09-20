Southern Oregon Aspire moves employees with developmental disabilities into community jobs

The non-profit, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently sold its electronics shop.
The move was prompted by changes at the state level that required all “sheltered workshops” be shut down.
Those workshops are where people with disabilities work almost exclusively with disabled co-workers.
CEO Debbie Saunders says she supports the states decision and have successfully moved all employees into community and volunteer jobs.
“Just like you and just like me. Everyday we get up and we go to work with all kinds of people…why should it only be for us. It should also be for people who people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities,” she said.
The organization will continue to lease the building until a new smaller facility will be found for the e-cycle program and e-store.
With Goodwill no longer accepting e-waste, Southern Oregon Aspire invites the community to drop off e-waste at their recycling facility on Washington Boulevard.
Southern Oregon Aspire also invites the community to attend and watch a free movie Intelligent Lives at the Grants Pass movie theater. Please call them at (541) 476-8241 to reserve a ticket. The movie will be on October 13th at the 2:50 p.m. showing.
