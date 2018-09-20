Josephine County Deputies launch a new Resident Deputy Program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Community policing is now back in Josephine County as the sheriff launches a new Resident Deputy Program.
The program goes back to a more traditional old style of policing and showing more of a presence in the community.
It was phased out more than a decade ago due to unknown reasons.
The new Resident Deputy Program will have three Resident Deputies in our county that are responsible for the geographic areas of Merlin to Wolf Creek, Hayes Hill to the Oregon/California border and lastly from New Hope to Williams.
“These deputies primary focus is just to give back into the communities. Give people some service that maybe they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get with deputies going from just call to call,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.
Their offices are physically located in Three Rivers School District schools where they will share space with the three new School Resource Officers when they are hired. Funding for that program is soon to be received from state taxed marijuana revenues.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.