Southern Oregon man arrested in Idaho, with Patriot Front suspected rioters

31 people were arrested for conspiracy to riot near an annual Idaho pride parade, one of them from Southern Oregon.

The suspects are believed to be affiliated with a white nationalist group called Patriot Front.

Jail logs identified one Oregonian among the arrested as Lawrence Alexander Norman, 32, of Prospect.

The group attracted suspicion when 20 people in matching khakis, shirts, and hats jumped into the back of a u-haul.

Some of the suspects wore Patriot Front insignias and were equipped with shields, shin guards, and other riot gear.

The men were booked Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned today.