OLCC hosts first in-person meeting since pandemic

SOUTHERN OREGON, —This week, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is headed to southern Oregon to host a town hall, on the cannabis industry. It’s the first time the commission has had the opportunity to visit, since the pandemic.

The meeting is Wednesday at 9 am at SOU. Direct participants in the cannabis industry, social service agencies dealing with the impact of illegal activity, and law enforcement will be there.

The OLCC wants to hear how things have gone in Operation Table Rock. That’s the OLCC’s effort to distinguish legal cannabis commercial activity, from illegal activity.

“Illegal activity has come in, there’s been devastation to the environment, degradation to the environment water resources have been impacted whether its stream diversion or wells or aquifers that have gone dry or tapped out,” said OLCC spokesperson, Mark Pettinger.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

If you can’t make it in person, you can find a link to the listening session here.