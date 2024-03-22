Spring Break events at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Mt. Ashland Ski Area is getting ready for Spring Break. The ski area has Spring Break events starting this weekend and running through the week.

Their first event, called “Decades Day” will take place on Saturday, March 23rd, followed by “PJ Day” on Sunday, March 24th, “Adam Sandler Day” on Monday, March 25th, “Shrek Day” on Thursday, March 28th, with the final event being “Would You Still Be My Best Friend if I Wore This? Day” on Friday, March 29th.

For more details on these Spring Break events, you can visit Mt. Ashland’s website.

According to their website, Mt. Ashland’s last day of the season is scheduled for April 14. Of course that will depend on snowfall in the coming weeks.

With plenty of snow, Mt. Shasta Ski Park is open during spring break as well.

