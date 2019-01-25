Strong season continues for Mt. Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Coming off a hugely successful winter break, Mt. Ashland is continuing to have a fantastic season.
During the holiday break, Mt. Ashland management said they received 1,000 visits per day. On December 25th, 1,800 skiers took to the mountain, that’s 1,000 more than in 2016. Last year, Mt. Ashland didn’t open until January 25th. Thanks to the big holiday numbers this season, the mountain has seen a huge bounce back in their revenue.
“We look to that holiday period to really get a good strong start on the season and that is where we make a significant amount of revenue just because of the sheer volume of people coming and that 7-day week schedule,” said Hiram Towle, general manager of Mt. Ashland Ski Area.
The mountain also depends on spring break to bring in significant revenue. Last year in March, 23,000 skiers took to the mountain, which is 10,000 more than the previous record held in 2016.
They’re encouraging the community to come out for night skiing on Thursdays and Fridays.
