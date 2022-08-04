Arrests made after multiple in-custody jail fentanyl overdoses

MEDFORD, Ore. ─ Three people have been arrested, after multiple in-custody Jackson County Jail fentanyl overdoses.

On the morning of June 20, 2022, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says two adults in custody appeared to show signs of an overdose.

Five doses of Narcan were administered between the two patients, helping to stop the supposed overdoses.

Police say their investigation into the incident, revealed several drug deliveries.

Sylvia Rose Hutchinson-Hernandez, 26, allegedly brought more than an ounce of fentanyl inside the jail, inside a body cavity.

JCSO says she then distributed the drugs to two additional suspects.

Police say Jennifer Rene Wilkes, 34, and Sheena Ann Cortez, 37, both delivered drugs to others in jail.

All three are facing multiple charges.