Taylor Creek Fire Update

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Fire officials held a community meeting at North Valley High School Saturday night, to update the public on the Taylor Creek Fire.
The Taylor Creek Fire has burned approximately 36,406 acres and is 34 percent contained.
As weather conditions have been good, firefighters say things are moving in the right direction.
“Our top priority was too protect all the residences in Merlin and Grants Pass. Now, we’re working to stop the fire on the north with further fire progression,” Barry Shullanberger, Interagency Fire Staff Officer said.
Resident Jackie Lundberg, who lives a quarter mile from the level 1 evacuation area east of Hugo road, says shes prepared to evacuate at any time.
“I’ve packed papers, insurance papers, passports, birth certificates, pictures that mean a lot to me,” Lundberg said.
She has been watching the fire closely and is taking no chances.
“It hits close to home because in the Santa Rosa fire in October, I have an uncle who he and his wife had lost their lives in that fire, unable to get out of their drive way in time and it makes you realize how it can impact you.”
As of Saturday night, the east side of the fire has been contained. Firefighters there are mopping up the area to decrease any chance of a spark.
“It makes me feel better. It doesn’t take away all the fear, but makes you feel better to know that there’s just an amazing crew of people who are out their on our behalf helping us and watching out for us.”
So far, more than 1,200 personnel have been fighting the fire. Leaders say they are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.
“No homes have been lost so far and were pretty proud of that, but we still have a lot of hard work to go,” Shullanberger said.
For all the latest evacuation information on any regional wildfires, you can call joint information center at 541-474.-5305.