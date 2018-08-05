Worlds Largest sugar pine tree near Columbus fire

SOUTH UMPQUA, Ore. — Fire crews are working to protect the worlds largest sugar pine tree.
The tree is located in the South Umpqua forest where the Columbus fire is currently burning.
As the fire continues to burn, fire crews are doing everything they can to make sure they protect the historical landmark.
“It’s being protected by a significant amount of hose lay, we have essentially a sprinkler system around it as well as a crew stationed to monitor it,” Jodie Barramm, PIO for South Umpqua Complex, said.
The tree is usually open to visitors but since it’s so close to the Columbus fire, it’s closed off to the public.
If you’re trying to visit the sugar pine tree and want to find out if it’s open, call the South Umpqua Complex Incident Command at (541) 825-3295.