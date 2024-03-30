Teenager and family dog rescued at Hagelstein Ridge in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — A 17-year-old boy and his family’s dog are safe after a risky search and rescue mission.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Hagelstein Ridge just above Highway 97 where the 17-year-old was stuck on the cliff.

The young man had trekked down the steep rocky surface to rescue his family dog ‘Wiggy’.

The search and rescue team responded, and thanks to their rope rescue training skills they were able to get the young man and his dog back to safety with no injuries.

