Fuel reduction project starts April 1st on Bear Creek Greenway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A half a million-dollar fuel reduction project is set to begin soon on the Bear Creek Greenway.

Starting Monday, April 1, contractors will work on the greenway between Ashland and Talent to reduce the dry woody materials on the ground left over from the Almeda Fire.

The work will cause the greenway path to be closed in certain areas over the next several months.

Jackson County Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert says this project highlights the ways different groups can come together to best keep communities safe from wildfire risk.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to showcase the partnership between natural resource professionals and fire professionals ,and realize that a lot of things that we are looking for, or looking to achieve, on the Bear Creek Greenway are common goals between those two disciplines,” Lambert said.

The work is expected to end in Phoenix later this year.

You can keep up to date with the closures on the Jackson County Parks website.

