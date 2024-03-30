Third Grade swim program at Cascade Community Pool in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A White City community pool is making sure kids stay safe in the water this coming summer.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages one to four, and kills about 4,000 people in the U.S. every year.

The Cascade Community Pool in White City helps combat this statistic with its annual third-grade swimming program. Third-grade classes from Eagle Point, Prospect, and Butte Falls come in for an hour-long class four days a week and teach kids the basics of water safety.

We spoke with Lynne Gilstrap, a volunteer at the Cascade Community Pool who said, “We have three teachers and a lifeguard who actually conduct the classes and divide into the groups, and they start out with simple skills like testing to see what their water ability is, and then it goes all the way up to jumping into the deep end.”

The indoor heated pool also holds classes for adults, seniors, and veterans.

