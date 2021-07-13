Texas House authorizes arrest warrants for absent Dems

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) – The standoff over voting rights at the Texas House has entered a new phase.
Arrest warrants were authorized Tuesday for the House Democrats who were not in attendance without legitimate excuses.
A clear majority of state House Democrats left and broke quorum in an attempt to hinder Texas House Republicans from passing a new voting law.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said, “Members, a sergeant-at-arms and any officer appointed by him are directed to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance under warrant of arrest if necessary.” A group of Texas Democrats is in Washington D.C. are meeting with Democratic officials, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Vice President Kamala Harris is backing their move, which denies GOP Governor Greg Abbott a quorum in a special session to pass a measure critics say will limit voting.
During an event Monday in Michigan, Harris applauded their quote “extraordinary courage and commitment.”