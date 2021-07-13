Woman dies after fall on the Oregon Coast

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died after falling from a cliff on the Oregon Coast.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, July 12, 60-year-old Glenda Tucker from North Carolina fell 300 feet from a cliff into the ocean near Natural Bridges north of Brookings.
When a deputy arrived at the location, they found Tucker’s husband trying to make it down to his wife who was floating facedown in the water below.
Due to Tucker’s location, a Coast Guard helicopter and swimmer had to recover her. She did not survive.
Tucker’s husband was rescued from the cliffside by a search and rescue team.
Deputies said, “The Curry County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of Glenda Tucker and thanks to the other agencies that responded to help.”