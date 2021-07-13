Jack Fire over 12,000 acres, 10% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to gain ground fighting a wildfire in the Umpqua National Forest east of Roseburg.
The Jack Fire was first reported on the evening of Monday, July 5 in timberland about 30 miles east of Glide. By July 13, the fire covered an estimated 12,533 acres.
The wildfire still threatens nearly 250 structures as crews continue to expand containment lines. The most active portion of the fire was reportedly the area south of Highway 138.
Numerous campgrounds in the area are closed due to the fire. For the latest evacuation zones, visit https://bit.ly/3hKY9gq
The Jack Fire is 10% contained.
For the latest updates, visit the Jack Fire Facebook page at https://fb.me/JackFire2021