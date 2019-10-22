The search is over for a missing National Guard member

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A National Guard member, missing for over a month, was found safe over the weekend. 26-year-old Mark Hudson was supposed to leave for training in September before deploying overseas, but missed both the training and his deployment.
On Sunday, he was found in Medford by family. Mira Hudson has been searching for her brother — Mark Hudson for about five weeks since learning he never made it to his national guard training on September 14th. Just yesterday she says she found him at a plasma donation center in Medford.
She says he used to donate plasma every once in a while for extra money, so they thought it was a good place to look. Mira tells me the family saw mark’s truck sitting in the parking lot of the plasma center. After discussing what they should do, Mira went in and saw her brother sitting in the waiting room.
“You could see the shock on his face and I was like oh it’s my brother,” Mark’s sister, Mira Hudson said. “It was weird but it was great and it was an amazing feeling and I just didn’t really know how to take it so I just went in there and was really calm.”
Mira says Mark told her that he left because he was going through a lot. She says he is battling some issues but is resting with family right now, and he’s getting the help and love that he needs.
NBC5 reached out to the National Guard today, and they say there will be a military investigation into his disappearance.
