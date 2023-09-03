The volunteers behind the SOGC

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Golf Championships, happening now in Medford are wrapping up after this Labor Day weekend.

And the Rogue Valley Country Club recognizes that it couldn’t have been done without the hard work of volunteers.

This is the 94th year of the SOGC and it has over 70 volunteers.

The volunteer committee started meeting and planning in March.

During the tournament, these volunteers do everything from updating score cards to golf ball spotting.

Staff tell us that many of the volunteers experience a sense of pride when it comes to carrying on the SOGC tradition.

Volunteer Coordinator, Rich Shorkey said, “I think every volunteer here is proud of Rogue Valley Country Club and they are proud that we have a tournament this large that has gone on for 94 years and they just want to do their part to keep it rolling.”

After the tournament, the volunteers, and staff have another committee meeting.

While it’s still fresh in their minds, they discuss their victories and challenges to make plans to keep improving.

