One year anniversary of deadly Mill Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County.

The fire in Weed, California started at a Roseburg Forest Products’ property, according to Cal Fire.

It grew to almost 4,000 acres, killed two people, and destroyed 118 structures in all.

Now the community is taking another step towards recovery, as it continues to rebuild houses that were lost.

Weed City Manager, Tim Rundel said, “a lot of these homes that were lost were handed down from generation to generation. They’re over a hundred years old. It’s part of our history here in Weed and we’re going to make darn sure that we can get this neighborhood rebuilt and make it stronger than it was before.”

The houses are planned to have a lot of infrastructure and utilities being installed underground instead of outside, minimizing the chance to start fires.

A public memorial service and barbecue is planned to commemorate the community’s losses.

It is happening next Saturday, the 9th, at Charlie-Byrd Park, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

