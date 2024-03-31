Showing appreciation for National Doctor’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday (3/30/2024) is the perfect day to show appreciation to doctors, because its National Doctor’s Day.

It’s a day to recognize the commitment, skills and care that doctors give their patients. It honors their choice and passion of serving and taking care of people.

NBC5 News spoke to the host of our ‘Docs on Call’ segment, Dr. Robin Miller and her husband, Doctor Peter Adesman. They say that a lot of work goes into being a doctor but that it’s worth it for their patient’s wellbeing. Dr. Miller said,

“They may think that you’re only being thought about when you’re in that exam room but so much goes into thinking about them. What you’re going to do for them, arranging things for them, helping to get things paid for.”

Dr. Adesman added,

“Appreciation is really what it’s all about. Because we put in a lot of hard work, and a lot of time and a lot of hours.”

Both doctors say a ‘thank you’ goes a long way to your doctors. But one of the best ways to show your appreciation is by staying healthy and following the doctor’s orders.

