Three people and pet dead in Scappoose fire

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (KGW) — A fire that took the lives of three people and a pet early Sunday morning is under investigation.

Scappoose Fire District reports a residence off Northwest St. Helens Road near Old St. Helens Highway and Rocky Point Road caught fire around 3:30 a.m.

About 75% of the residence was on fire when crews arrived. Firefighters were unable to enter the residence through the entry or exit, so they broke a bedroom window to rescue two people and a pet. They did not survive.

A third person was believed to still be inside the residence. Fire officials told KGW their remains were later located and removed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Columbia County Fire Investigation Team, Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.