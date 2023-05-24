Tina Turner dead at 83

(CNN) Iconic singer Tina Turner died Wednesday.

Her death was announced on her Facebook page.

Turner rose to stardom from humble beginnings and became one of the most popular female singers of all time.

She also survived an abusive marriage by fleeing her hotel room with just 36 cents in her pocket.

Turner had a string of hits in the 60s and 70s before making a comeback in the mid-80s with her multiplatinum album “Private Dancer.”

Her cause of death has not been released.

Turner was 83 years old.

