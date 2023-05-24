Wednesday marks 1 year since Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) – One year ago, a lone gunman entered a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state flag to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor the victims, survivors, loved ones, and the community affected by the rampage.

Some of the families are demanding accountability for the failed police response to the incident.

President Joe Biden, who along with the first lady, visited the area after the shooting and spoke about the tragedy from the White House Grand Staircase.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 238 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, with nearly 17,000 total gun violence deaths, more than half of them suicides.

Police killed the Uvalde gunman more than an hour after he began shooting.

About a month later after the rampage, the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” was passed by Congress and was signed into law by President Biden.

