Top Dogs: Medford hot dog stand ranked number one in Oregon

According to Travel + Leisure, Victory Dogs in downtown Medford ranked number one in Oregon.
Charles Reeder, owner of the stand said his business has been around for six years. He said he serves 30 to 125 hotdogs a day. The hot dog that caught Travel + Leisure’s attention was The Crack’in, a four-pound hot dog with more than 10 different meats, four buns, and loaded with cheese.
“I really enjoy making food and because of that, I enjoy people,” said Reeder. “My therapy if you will is out here making food for people.”
On its current menu, there are about 60 hot dogs to choose from with more than 1,500 different variations.
