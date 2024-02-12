50k reward for info in Klamath Falls wolf poaching

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police and the US Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering a reward over the poaching deaths of grey wolves in Klamath County.

According to Oregon Wild, the $50,000 reward is for information regarding three grey wolves found dead in Klamath County.

OSP did not provide a specific location where the wolves were poached but asks that anyone with information please contact its poaching hotline at 1-800-452-7888.

