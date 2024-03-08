Trials delayed in robbery turned fatal stabbing in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two people charged in a drug deal turned fatal stabbing are having their trials delayed.

Medford police say 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich was stabbed in the parking lot area of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue on March 22, 2022.

Prosecutors say it was an attempted robbery and charged 23-year-old Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin and her boyfriend 32-year-old Zachary Carl Helwagen with murder and robbery.

According to court records, Martin’s trial scheduled for this month will be continued until at least May. Helwagen’s now scheduled for trial in September.

NBC5 previously reported on this story, which can be found here 3/25/22 and here 11/13/23.

