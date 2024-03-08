Salvation Army’s Hope House opens new wellness and recreation center

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new wellness and recreation center is now open at the Salvation Army’s Hope House in Medford.

Salvation Army coordinators and community partners gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday morning to officially open the Hope Houses new community space and gym.

The campus off of Table Rock Road is a transitional living facility for those facing homelessness. Residents have access to a lounge, computers, and aerobic exercise equipment.

Salvation Army coordinator Major Jonnette Mulch says the new expansion is important for both residents’ physical and mental well-being.

Their outlook on life is so positive and hopeful and that’s what we try to bring to them and try to walk alongside of them and to make happy.

Residents at Hope House must abide by specific program rules such as maintaining a job and being alcohol and drug free. Mulch says the program’s goal is to instill key life skills to help people regain independence.

