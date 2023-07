JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police located a teen who was reported missing in Josephine County last month.

17-year-old Preston Curtis was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, June 12 at the Les Schwab tire shop on 6th Street in Grants Pass.

Curtis was on foot and his direction was unknown, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said.

On the evening of July 3, the JCSO said Curtis was found. No further information was provided.

