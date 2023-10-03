Uptick in indoor fires call for fire prevention awareness

MEDFORD, Ore. – Just because fire season is ending, doesn’t mean fires are a thing of the past.

Fire officials say indoor fires this time of the year are common.

An apartment fire at 900 Siskiyou Boulevard in Medford, early Sunday morning shows how indoor fires can start with almost no warning.

Medford fire department was able to contain the fire to one unit.

Fire officials say that the fire started in a dryer vent, similar to another residential fire a week ago.

And another apartment fire was also reported last week, with bed sheets catching on fire with a lighter.

With October being recognized as fire prevention month, Medford fire department says it is important to stay aware.

MFD Fire Marshal, Chase Browning said, “make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home, one good practice is to check your smoke alarms by pressing the test button every time you change your clocks. Twice a year, check your smoke alarms.”

Some of these hazards to look out for include unattended cooking stoves, space heaters and electrical wiring.

