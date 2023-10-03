Hours long standoff between Medford police and armed man

MEDFORD, Ore. – A burglary suspect was taken to jail tonight after a four hour long standoff today.

The hours-long standoff finally ended in West Medford, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police used gas, rubber bullets and even a police k-9 to take the suspect into custody.

It all happened on the 400 block of King Street.

Neighbors say that the man was quiet and kept to himself.

But then he was involved in a dispute with a neighbor, and police were called.

Neighbors say that he broke into his ex- girlfriend’s house and was yelling at another neighbor.

Police say they were called about a burglary and that 43-year-old Timothy Tracy Russell, was armed with a black, semi-automatic rifle with a drum magazine.

When authorities arrived, neighbors say Russell yelled at police to shoot him.

He fled into his home.

Police then spent hours trying to get him to come out of his home peacefully.

Medford Police Department Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “I know it can get frustrating to the people that live in the neighborhood, people wanting information about it, but we take a lot of time and care and to go in very slowly and making sure that we don’t do things unnecessarily.”

They coerced Russell out by gassing the home.

Police say he was still not complying, so they shot a sponge round at him and then a police k-9 subdued him.

He was then taken to the hospital out of precaution before county jail.

No other information has been released, but multiple charges are expected as well as a search warrant into the home.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.