US will once again offer free at-home COVID tests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The US will once again be offering free at-home COVID tests.

The Biden administration made the announcement on Wednesday to resume offering the free tests starting Monday.

Americans will be able to request four free tests online.

The government is relaunching the program in time for the fall and winter when the virus typically spreads at higher levels.

COVID hospitalizations have already increased for eight straight days, an uptick primarily driven by newer strains of the virus.

The at-home tests set to be delivered will detect currently circulating COVID variants.

Americans will soon be able to visit http://www.covidtests.gov to request the free tests.

