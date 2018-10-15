Voter registration ends Tuesday, Oct. 16th

Medford, Ore. – Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote in Oregon, if you want to vote in next month’s election.
If you’ve been issued an Oregon license, then you’ve already been registered to vote in this year’s election through the DMV.
However if you haven’t been to the DMV in a while or don’t have an Oregon license. The state also offers registration online. You just fill out the information on oregonvotes.gov – print out your voter I.D. card, sign it and mail it to the elections office.
The Jackson County elections office says they’ve seen a significant increase in voter registration this cycle. If you’re not already registered, there are plenty of reasons citizens are headed to the polls this November.
“When it come to those money measures that are gonna affect people’s bottom line, that’re going to affect their budgets. I think those spur turnout as well,” County Clerk, Chris Walker. “Then of course with the national political scene, there’s a lot of interest in the election.”
The ballots drop into the mail this Friday, so voters should start seeing them in their mailbox as early as Saturday.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6th.
