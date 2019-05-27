Weather holds up for Boatnik festival

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — There’s still time to have fun in Grants Pass this weekend for the 61st annual Boatnik festival. While the festival did have a mix of weather over the past few days, vendors said that hasn’t stopped business from booming.
“You take the good with the bad, you can’t have it perfect all the time,” said food vendor Rod Wilson.
“Regardless of the weather, we got a lot of people coming out here, supporting everybody,” said food vendor Mark Ayers. “The outpouring of the friendly people that are here in this area is just fantastic.
Students from Grants Pass High School dance and guard team we’re also splashing their way into the festival all to raise funds for their program.
“The water is really really cold but it’s for a good cause,” said Gabby Favazza, a student with the group.
Organizers said they expect to see around 400,000 people walk through the streets of Riverside Park over the long weekend. 100% of the proceeds from the festival go right back to the community.
With all the fun and celebrations lasting through Memorial Day, the meaning behind the holiday isn’t forgotten.
“To me, it’s all about remembering those that went before us, Veterans Day is for those that are still serving, but this is for those that went before us, and we can’t honor them enough,” Russ Leinbach said.
The festival continues on Monday from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. For the schedule of events, click here.
