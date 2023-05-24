Local splash pads opening for the season

MEDFORD, Ore. – Splash pad season is on! Memorial Day weekend marks the start of many opening dates.

All of Medford’s splash pads open this Friday.

You can enjoy the splash pads at the following parks from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Fichtner-Mainwaring (334 Holmes Avenue)

Hawthorne (501 East Main Street)

Lewis (130 Lewis Avenue)

Lone Pine (3158 Lone Pine Road)

Oregon Hills (6001 East McAndrews Road)

The splash pad at Chuck Roberts Park in Talent also opens Friday.

Up north, Roseburg’s splash pads all open on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Klamath Falls is planning on opening the Klamath Commons splash pad next Friday, June 2nd.

