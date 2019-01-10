White City Subway burglary caught on surveillance camera

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the hunt for a suspect who burglarized a White City Subway on New Year’s Day.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked through an open door around 1:15 AM at the restaurant on Highway 62.
Surveillance video showed a man dressed in an orange and grey jacket with a dark-colored hood and camouflaged cargo pants. The man was seen wearing the hood over a red and black baseball cap.
The suspect managed to get away with an electronic tablet, food, and cash.
“This might not be something that an everyday person will notice but usually somebody who knows this person will recognize the clothing or the way he walks and they will be able to give us the information we need to close the case,” said Sgt. Julie Denney, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect appeared to have long hair in a bun under his hood. Deputies said he also may have a tattoo on his left hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
