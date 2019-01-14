Youth acrobats, aerialist prepare for “The Greatest Show on Earth”

ASHLAND, Ore. — Local acrobats, dancers, and aerialist are taking their performances to a higher level in preparation for an upcoming show in Ashland.
Le Cirque Centre is practicing for their upcoming performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth” on Saturday, February 2nd.
“We have more dances in this show then we’ve ever had. More acrobatics then we’ve ever had,” said Lorenzo Santabarbara, Director of Le Cirque Centre.
Santabarbara who has been teaching for 37 years said the group has been working for months to perfect their show.
“It’s about a beggar who was on her knees, on the street, begging and then the ringmaster not knowing this beggar drops a coin in her bucket and that’s the beginning of a new life for her,” he said.
The show will also have performers from Ashland Danceworks and Mountain Parkour. Performers are 12 to 18 years old.
“It is scary being up so high and doing these crazy things and spinning so fast,” said Sonora Jessup, one of the lead performers. “You get dizzy, you get disoriented, your hands hurt, your muscles hurt but the more you do it, the better you get at it, the more it feels good, and it’s more rewarding,” she said.
The group will perform on February 2nd at 7:30 p.m. at The Mountain Avenue Theatre at Ashland High School, 201 S Mountain Street.
The group will also perform at the Hult Center in Eugene on Saturday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m.
“They can look forward to an incredible show, they can look forward to being entertained, and seeing things that will stop their hearts momentarily,” said Jessup.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
To purchase tickets or find out more information about the show, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”