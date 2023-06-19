Tornado and waterspout spotted across Pacific Northwest Sunday

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) – A tornado and waterspout were spotted on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of Portland.

The tornado touched down in Linn County, Oregon. The waterspout was spotted further North in Camas, Washington.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a pilot reported that a tornado touched down approximately one mile north of Daniels Field near Interstate 5 in Linn County.

Employees at the Olsen Run Winery food truck nearby recorded a cell phone video of the tornado. The tornado was 50 to 100 yards north of Diamond Hill Road, tracking east towards I-5 from the food truck.

According to the NWS, employees stated that the tornado was on the ground for just over one minute. They also said the tornado appeared to be weakening while moving towards I-5.

KGW was able to obtain a video of the weather event from food truck employee Cassidy Sedore.

“I saw it kind of a minute before I showed everyone. ‘Am I seeing this?’ It started in a field and I mostly at first just saw straw — I don’t want to say debris. Just stuff floating in a bit of a circular motion and that kind of looked like a tornado,” Sedore said.

No damage was reported and winds were estimated between 65 to 85 mph, making this an EF- 0 tornado with a path length of about 500 yards.

“It died down for a second, it suddenly picked up again. You could physically see dust swirling when I took the video. The tornado was up for a minute or two,” Sedore said.

Both Sedore and Kirk told KGW they didn’t see any indications of damage in the area from the tornado. A few patrons were present at the time but remained inside their vehicles at charging stations.