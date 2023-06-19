Man charged with murder in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Curry County are investigating an apparent homicide.

At about 1:18 a.m. Saturday, someone called 911 to report a suspicious man on the porch of a home on Winchuck River Road.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said the man’s face was “cut up” and he may have been in an accident.

Within minutes, a deputy arrived at the scene and contacted the man. He was identified as 23-year-old Jon Bourelle.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy learned information that led to the home of 59-year-old James Bourelle.

When the deputy checked the residence, he found James Bourelle dead from an apparent homicide.

Jon Bourelle was reportedly taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. Two Brookings police officers accompanied him while the investigation continued, CCSO said.

Shortly after being treated, Jon Bourelle was taken to the Curry County Jail where he was booked for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter.

CCSO said that due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.