Tornado hits Washington State

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (KING) Witnesses are sharing first-hand accounts of a tornado that touched down in Port Orchard, Washington Tuesday afternoon.
Tornadoes in Washington state are rare with an average of two or three a year. Tornadoes in December are even more rare, averaging only 0.1 a year, the National Weather Service said.
“It’s devastating,” said Mary Hicks. “I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never experienced the devastation that a tornado can do.”
“When I was outside it started heavy rain, and then hail, and then the wind and I saw the tornado like spinning and I thought I was going to get sucked up,” Jennifer Connelly Delay said. “And then somebody came to my house and said there might be another one in 30 minutes, so I went in my house and waited for another one to come. And by the grace of God, another one didn’t come. I feel very protected by God.”
The tornado uprooted trees and destroyed homes and buildings, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
