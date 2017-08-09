Home
Touvelle State Recreation Site remains open for Rogue Jet Boat Adventures

Touvelle State Recreation Site remains open for Rogue Jet Boat Adventures

Local News ,

The Flounce Fire is impacting people in the valley, as well.

As of Tuesday, Touvelle State Recreation Site is closed to visitors so wildland fire crews can use it as a base.

That means the only other people who can use the park are customers of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures.

“They realize that the customers we bring in there to the park wouldn’t normally be coming to Touvelle and they see the necessity of letting us continue to load our customers inside the park,” Owner Emily Grimes said.

Owner Emily Grimes of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures says their access to the Upper Rogue River doesn’t affect the work of firemen.

She says they are on the opposite side of the park.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics