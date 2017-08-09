The Flounce Fire is impacting people in the valley, as well.
As of Tuesday, Touvelle State Recreation Site is closed to visitors so wildland fire crews can use it as a base.
That means the only other people who can use the park are customers of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures.
“They realize that the customers we bring in there to the park wouldn’t normally be coming to Touvelle and they see the necessity of letting us continue to load our customers inside the park,” Owner Emily Grimes said.
Owner Emily Grimes of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures says their access to the Upper Rogue River doesn’t affect the work of firemen.
She says they are on the opposite side of the park.