Town hall scheduled to discuss ‘smart meters’

MEDFORD. Ore. – Smart meters coming to the Rogue Valley have some residents on edge fearing potential health risks.
Now the city of Talent is stepping in sponsoring a town hall to address concerns.
Pacific Power announced last week they were bringing smart meters to Jackson County this summer.
According to the American cancer society, they produce radio frequencies which it states are possibly carcinogenic.
But it isn’t clear what the health risk—if any—there could be from having a meter at your home.
According to the California Council on Science and Technology, smart meter radio frequencies would have to be 3,000 stronger to be considered hazardous.
If you would like more information on smart meters, the town hall meeting in Talent on May 30 is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 206 East Main Street.
