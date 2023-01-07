Town halls set for proposed Talent urban renewal plan

TALENT, Ore. – The city of Talent will be hosting three upcoming town hall about it’s proposed Urban Renewal Plan.

In August, the city council deciding to postpone a vote on the project itself ad to let voters decide its fate.

Its looking to build more affordable housing, help small businesses and invest in other fire prevention programs, like fire resistant buildings.

The plan has received backlash.

Back in June, we reported that Jackson County Fire District 5 believes $17 million in funds would be taken away from the agency because of the project.

But the city’s mayor says it’s important for its rebuilding efforts after the Almeda Fire.

“There are grants and federal funding that can be spent in certain ways but there are caps in that funding,” Talent Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood said. “There are areas where we are not going to receive funding for and that’s where urban renewal can really make a difference for our community.”

The council said they would like to hear more public comment before finalizing it.

Here’s when and where all the town hall’s will be.