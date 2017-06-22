Salem, Ore. — Cameras at traffic lights could soon start snapping your picture for more than red light violations. A new Oregon law signed in June, will allow cities to use red light camera technology to issue citations for drivers who are speeding. It’s set to go into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns.
Medford police say the cameras are already improving traffic safety.
“We’ve had a reduction in crashes at the red light camera intersections since they’ve been implemented and we’ve had a reduction in red light running violations,” Sgt. Don Lane of the Medford Police Department says.
Sgt. Lane adds there will be a discussion before it implements the law.
“Comes down to the command staff at the police department, the city as a whole looking at this and deciding if this is something that we want to implement,” Sgt. Lane explains.
MPD says if it’s approved, officers could start enforcing the law by the end of the year.