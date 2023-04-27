Trail Blazers to launch G League team next season

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers are launching a G League team set to debut next season.

The G League is the NBA’s official minor league.

This new Portland team will work to prepare players, coaches, officials, and other staff for potentially stepping up into larger roles.

The Trail Blazers G League team will host all 24 of its home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland starting this fall.

So far, the team doesn’t have a name, logo, or mascot. But the Blazers promise it’s all in the works.

This move now makes the Phoenix Suns the only NBA team without any affiliation to a G League team.

