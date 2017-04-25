Train derails in northern California

CASTELLA, Calif. – Investigators are working to determine why a train derailed in Shasta County, California Tuesday.
KRCR reports the derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. 18 miles south of Mt. Shasta in the upper Sacramento Canyon along Interstate 5.
One of the ten derailed cars was still on a bridge after the incident.
A Union Pacific Railroad representative said all the derailed cars were empty and there were no spills of any hazardous material.
Nobody was injured in the derailment.
Rail workers will be working to remove the cars and repair the tracks before any trains can pass.