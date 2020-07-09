Trapped climbers rescued from Crater Lake caldera

CRATER LAKE NAT’L PARK, Ore. – Two people trapped in Crater Lake’s caldera were rescued Thursday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said before noon on July 8, two people from out of state parked near the Watchman Overlook on the west side of the lake. From there, they walked into a restricted area and climbed into the caldera. They were about 400 feet from the rim when they realized they couldn’t climb back up. The pair was reportedly about 1,000 feet above the water.
The climbers called 9-1-1 for help and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The sheriff’s office search and rescue team worked for six hours with help from park officials to get the climbers back to the top of the rim. Once they were safe, the climbers were interviewed and may face consequences for entering a restricted area.
JCSO is taking the opportunity to remind the public that its team won’t charge a fee if you need to be rescued.
If you’re interested in becoming a Jackson County Search and Rescue volunteer, you can call Deputy Duke at 541-973-4126.