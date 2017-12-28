Trapped harbor seal rescued in Washington

CAMANO ISLAND STATE PARK, Wash. – A hapless harbor seal who got its head stuck in a log was rescued, thanks to Camano Island State Park staff and visitors.
On December 11, someone noticed a harbor seal struggling, apparently stuck inside a cedar log. Park staff was notified, and with some good old-fashioned teamwork, split the log to allow for the seal’s escape.
After a moment of shock, park staff said the seal scurried toward Sarasota Passage and swam away
Staff speculated about how the seal got its head stuck in the first place. “Chasing some fish? Just plain insatiable curiosity?” they wrote.
Whatever the case, they’re happy the seal is free… and perhaps less likely to poke its nose where it doesn’t belong.
Staff later dubbed the seal “Winnie,” reminded of the story where Winnie the Pooh gets his head stuck in a honey jar.