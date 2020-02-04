Trapped South Carolina woman uses toes to dial 9-1-1

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (CNN) – A South Carolina woman used her toes to dial 9-1-1 after her hands were trapped while changing a tire.
Authorities said the 54-year-old woman was changing a tire Sunday night on I-95 when her car slipped off the jack. Her hands were caught between the tire and the fender.
She spent about half an hour getting her shoe off and trying to dial 9-1-1 before she finally contacted dispatchers. They were able to free her and get her to a hospital.
She suffered severe damage to both hands and all her fingers.