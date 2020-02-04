Home
Wendy’s will start serving breakfast next month

(NBC) – Wendy’s is set to roll out its breakfast menu across the nation next month. The breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator.

March 2nd is the date.

Fast-food chains as a whole have seen their business slow down as customers turn to healthier options or make their meals at home. Breakfast is one way to help.

While Wendy’s has failed in its past efforts to take its breakfast nationwide, the chain is investing about $20 million to support its U.S. stores in preparation for the launch.

