Trial of man accused of blowing up home continues

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial continues for a local man charged with arson nearly three years after a home exploded near Prospect.
Michael Mcnall said in a past interview with police that two strange men visited the house before the explosion in April 2016
and the massive fire that consumed the 4,000 square foot home was no accident.
He said the men showed up hours before the explosion… and he used a gun to get them off the property.
“I cannot still tell you what color their hair was. They were white guys,” said Mcnall.
The now-defendant told investigators the explosion was no accident, but maintained he had nothing to do with it.
“I think there’s a lot of reasons somebody wants me dead,” Mcnall said.
Meanwhile, the prosecution is pointing to Mcnall’s $300,000 renter’s insurance policy as a possible motive.
But Mcnall’s attorney is pushing back on that.
“Did you ever subpoena the bank records for the Mcnall’s?,” said his attorney, John Kolego.
In addition to arson, Mcnall’s charged with attempted aggravated theft in the first degree. That’s the theft of more than $10,000 of another person’s money.
The trial is expected to wrap up later this week.
