Trial underway for suspect accused of assaulting marijuana grower

Medford, Ore.- The trial is underway for a Georgia man accused of robbing a local marijuana farm.
Derrick Shields is accused of assaulting and robbing a marijuana farmer in December of 2016.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a worker found the victim tied up on East Evans Creek Road near Wimer.
Shields was one of seven people accused of being involved in the crimes.
Witnesses say one of the defendants also brought their child.
Shields is facing numerous charges, including assault, robbery, and aggravated theft. He is being held on half a million dollars bail.
The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.