Home
Trial underway for suspect accused of assaulting marijuana grower

Trial underway for suspect accused of assaulting marijuana grower

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- The trial is underway for a Georgia man accused of robbing a local marijuana farm.

Derrick Shields is accused of assaulting and robbing a marijuana farmer in December of 2016.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a worker found the victim tied up on East Evans Creek Road near Wimer.

Shields was one of seven people accused of being involved in the crimes.

Witnesses say one of the defendants also brought their child.

Shields is facing numerous charges, including assault, robbery, and aggravated theft. He is being held on half a million dollars bail.

The trial is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics